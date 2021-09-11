Home / Local News / Commissioners get update

Fri, 09/10/2021 - 10:00am Morgan Cardenas

Wayne County Emergency Manager Nic Kemnitz spoke to the Wayne County Commissioners on the upcoming Missouri River Outdoor Expo.

At Tuesday's meeting, the Wayne County Commissioners were informed about a couple of things.

Nic Kemnitz, Emergency Manager, started the meeting with some updates. The Dixon County Emergency Management sent a request for assistance during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.

They are requesting the EOC trailer and portable communications tower, to help coordinate on-site communications during the event, be brought like it has been in the past years.

The plan is to set up the portable communications tower on Sept. 13, the EOC trailer on Sept. 14, have the internet hardwired in the EOC trailer on Sept. 15 and have the State of Nebraska install some of their communications equipment into the EOC trailer for the event on Sept. 16.

The first day of the Expo is Sept.17. This day is reserved for elementary schools to attend and will be open to the public on Sept. 18 and 19. The equipment will be packed and brought back to Wayne on Sept. 20.

NACO has asked Kemnitz to attend the legislative conference on Oct. 14 in Holdrege since Kemnitz is the President of the Nebraska Association of Emergency Managers. They will be discussing upcoming legislation.

After, the commissioners received Distress Warrant Returns from the county treasurers office and if there are any questions, reach out to Tammy Paustian.

The board members then approved the county officials’ personal property inventories for the 2020-21 fiscal year. They also re-set the minimum rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Previously this amount was set at $200 but the amount was increased to $300.

Highway Superintendent, Mark Casey, told the commissioners about the one and six-year road plan Many projects were highlighted to make sure they are started soon.

County Bridge Match Program #4 in Wayne County will pertain to eliminating two bridges and turning one into a box culvert in District #1 (Sievers) on 579th Avenue just north of 847th road.

The Wayne County Board of Commissioners will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. in the Wayne County Courthouse.

