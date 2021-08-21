Home / Local News / Commissioners listen to denial appeal

Commissioners listen to denial appeal

Sat, 08/21/2021 - 11:00am Morgan Cardenas

Megan Weaver discusses the application for Lodging Tax money for a recent event in Wakefield during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne County Commissioners.

At Tuesday's meeting, the Wayne County Commissioners discussed a few things.

Megan Weaver was the first to talk on Tuesday. Weaver was appealing the denial for a Lodging Tax Grant for the Wakefield Field Party held on June 12 due to the application being submitted late.

Weaver explained that they had sent the application to the previously used email on March 16 and were not aware of the change. She was asking for $750 originally and the commissioners agreed to grant Weaver $375 instead.

Next the commissioners discussed some Covid Relief rule changes to the first Concord deferred compensation plan. The changes were approved.

Finally, Highway Superintendent Mark Casey spoke about the NPPD application to place a fiber-optic line in county road right-of-way. They also discussed the Haystack Wind Project and how the progress is coming along.

The Wayne County Board of Commissioners will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in the Wayne County Courthouse.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24 - 8-17-1961
    Memory Lane - August 17, 1961
    August 17, 2021
    From the August 17, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:  Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24The Dixon County Fair begins next Thursday at Concord and will continue through...
  • 4-H: Developing Destiny
    August 16, 2021
    As Nebraska 4-H starts to wind down another year, we are starting to prepare for the next step for our members.  We find new challenges. 4-H is prepared with traditional programs and a structure...

  • King and Queen Crowned - 8-10-1961
    Memory Lane - August 10, 1961
    August 10, 2021
    From the August 10, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: King and Queen crowned The King and Queen of the Wayne State summer music camp are pictured here after balloting by 120campers. ...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here