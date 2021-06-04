Council approves several ordinances

Two ordinances were approved on final reading and two additional ordinances received second reading approval during a relatively short meeting of the Wayne City Council on Tuesday.

Council members approved Ordinance 2021-8, which will amend the city code in regard to building regulations.

Through the three reading process, council members made suggestions for changes and worked with City Planner Joel Hansen to update the city's building code. This includes languages for temporary occupancy of homes and time limits for construction.

The ordinance will take effect July 1.

An ordinance which will allow for virtual teleconferences was introduced and the three readings waived.

It came about due to the recent passage of LB83 in the Nebraska legislature.

Receiving second reading approval was Ordinance 2021-9. It involves amending the zoning map in regard to an eight-acre parcel of land that includes the upper rugby field, the former tree farm and adjacent land.

The ordinance will change the zoning from I-1 (Light Industrial) to R-4 (Residential).

Mayor Cale Giese shared concerns expressed to him by BJ Woelher. These included waiting to change the zoning until a plan is developed for use of the lagoon, not having housing that close to the wastewater treatment facility and the fact that the area is close to what is known as "the bone yard" owned by the city that may need to be expanded in the future.

Council members said that even with the re-zoning, the city still owns the property and has authority to put restrictions on it when it is sold.

Also receiving second reading approval was an ordinance that involves changing the city code to allow certain conditional uses in all zoning areas.

A request from the Wayne Kiwanis Club to close off Second Street from Main Street to the east from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 until the start of the Chicken Show Parade was approved.

This has been done in the past and will allow the Kiwanis Club to host an Omelet Feed at that location.

The date for a mini-retreat was set for Tuesday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall.

The council will hold a town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Community Activity Center. It will focus on the 2021 Community Attitude Survey and Renovation of the Old Bathhouse.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.