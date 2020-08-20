Council approves work on water transmission project

Two change orders on projects, two pay applications and a resolution to accept work on a recently completed project highlighted the 25 minute meeting of the Wayne City Council on Tuesday.

A change order resulting in the deduction of $25,581.55 for the 2019 Nebraska Street Improvements Project was accepted. It is the result of adjustments to the quantity of materials needed in Phase I of the project and additional quantities needed for Phase II.

The change order also extends the substantial completion date for the project from Sept. 1 to Sept. 19 and the final completion date to Oct. 19.

In conjunction with the project, council members also approved Pay Application No. 6 in the amount of $60,897.00 to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction Inc.

A change order resulting in the deduction of $9,724.90 was approved for the 2019 Water Transmission Main Project. This change was also due to adjustments in the quantities of materials used in the project.

Pay Application No. 4 in the amount of $145,294.38 to Rutjens Construction Inc. was approved for this project. This is the final payment to the company and releases the money retained by the city.

Council members then passed Resolution 2020-40 which accepts the work on the 2019 Water Transmission Main Project and approves a certificate of substantial completion.

Roger Protzman with JEO Consulting Group, Inc., engineer for the project, told the council that the "project went really well. I would like to offer kudos to the county (commissioners) for their assistance."

Protzman said he and Water/Wastewater Supervisor Casey Junck are monitoring the work and making adjustments. He noted that the city will continue to chlorinate the water supply for 45-60 days until the system is completely up and running.

The state will now complete a final walk-through on the project before signing off on it.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Wayne Community Activity Center.