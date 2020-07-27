County commissioners hold second July meeting

The Wayne County Commissioners met for the final time in July on Tuesday. The Wayne County Board of Equalization also met to hear valuation protests.

Among several agenda items, the commissioners heard an update from representatives from Kingery Construction and Berggren Architects. The courthouse restoration project is nearing completion, with a date sometime in late August or September. The commissioners approved $12,750 for sidewalk repair and replacement. Concrete is being replaced on the east, south, west and southwest sides of the courthouse so that all sidewalk segments surrounding the building will be 7 feet wide. Window replacement, oriel installation, stone work and landscaping repair still need to be completed before the project is finished.

A final version of the road usage agreement between Wayne County and TradeWind Energy was sent to the commissioners on July 20. While it seems all major issues have been worked out, Wayne County Attorney Amy Miller suggested the commissioners not take any action to approve until the Aug. 4 meeting to allow them enough time to review.

Miller asked the commissioners to approve a checking account for child support payment purposes. The commissioners approved unanimously.

COVID-19 countermeasures were discussed prior to the Wayne County Board of Commissioners meeting concluding. Several representatives from various County offices were on hand to discuss any ideas or concerns about possible COVID-19 case increases. The County cannot require patrons to wear masks, but may look at placing hand sanitizer dispensers on each floor.

The Board of Equalization heard 11 valuation protests. Three protest hearings had the residents present for the hearing. Two valuation hearings resulted in no change and nine resulted in lower valuations.

The next Wayne County Commissioners meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at in the district courtroom.