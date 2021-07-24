Home / Local News / Dixon County Fair to begin July 28

Dixon County Fair to begin July 28

Fri, 07/23/2021 - 11:27am Morgan Cardenas

The  annual Dixon County Fair will get underway on Wednesday July 28 at the fairgrounds in Concord. This year's fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 1.

The first day of the event will consist mainly of entering 4-H and open class exhibits. Clover Kid Interview judging is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Afternoon activities include entry of beef cattle, rabbits and poultry.

Thursday, July 29 will begin with the entry of 4-H entries and a free breakfast, hosted by Farmers Pride.

A number of 4-H Shows will be held throughout the day, including the Horse Show, Bucket Calves, Return Bucket Calves and Pee-Wee Calves. 

The annual free barbecue is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. 

From 5 to 10 p.m. the Virtual Reality Game Truck Nebraska will be on the fairgrounds. It will also be available on Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

A flag-raising ceremony and the presentation of the 150 year Farm Award and 4-H Volunteer Awards will take place at 6:30 p.m. These will be followed by Kiddie Tractor Pulls at the Grandstand for children ages 4-12 at 7:15 p.m.

The evening closes out with Team Sorting at 7:30 p.m.

The 4-H and Open Class Beef Show for Market, Breeding and Feeder animals will kick off the Friday, July 30 activities, beginning at 8 a.m.

Also on Friday will be the 4-H and Open Class Rabbit Show and Poultry Show.

The evening entertainment will be a Demo Derby, staring at 7:30 p.m.

The 4-H and Open Class Swine show begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 and will be followed by the sheep and goat shows.

A Modified and Antique Tractor Pull is set to begin at 11 a.m. 

The afternoon activities include the 4-H Cow Calf Show at 2 p.m. and the live auction of metal artist sculptures at 6:45 p.m.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull rounds out the day's events, beginning at 7 p.m.

The final day of this year's fair will be Sunday, Aug. 1 and includes a Sunrise Worship Service at Fairgrounds at 8 a.m. and the Elite Showmanship Contest.

An Open Class Horse Show starts at 9 a.m. and a Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Starting at noon, the 4-H Style Review, Music Show and Trophy Presentation will take place and be followed by the Bonus Auction at 2:30 p.m.

Exhibits and Livestock will be released at 4 p.m.

Dusty Road Pony Rides and Petting Zoo will be on the fairgrounds Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, visit dixoncountyfair.com

