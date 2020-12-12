Eagles Auxiliary makes donation to ambulance fund

The Wayne Eagles Auxiliary met Dec. 7 with President DeeAnn Behlers presiding.

The Watkins Party ended with a large number of orders. Thanks were given to all who ordered and to Cheryl Henschke for hosting it for many years.

Thanks were given to all who worked or donated food for the Steak Fry. There were may take-out orders during the event. Steak Fry gift certificates for $15 can be obtained at the Aerie Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. until closing.

Christmas gifts will be given to four of the auxiliary's long-time members who are unable to leave their homes.

Providence Medical Center Foundation Director Melissa Nelson was a guest at the meeting. The auxiliary presented her a $5,000 check for the new ambulance. The grant was given to the auxiliary through the Eagles Heart Fund.

“The Wayne Eagles Auxiliary has shown Providence Medical Center a great deal of support throughout the years and we are thankful to receive this extremely generous donation of $5,000 to support our ambulance fundraiser this year. This donation makes a difference in the lives of our patients and our staff,” Melissa Nelsen, PMC Foundation Director said.

The local auxiliary gives a donation yearly to Eagles-approved charities. The auxiliary applied to the State Eagles Board and they requested the Grand Aerie approve the Wayne request.

The next meeting for the auxiliary will be Monday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.