Eighty and counting
Clair (101) and Lura (96) Stoakes took a spin around Wayne on Monday in observance of their 80th wedding anniversary. They couple, married Aug. 23, 1941 in ElCayon, California, were able to reminisce as Lowell and Kathy Johnson drove them around in a 1926 Model T Touring Sedan. Clair recalled having a similar car in his younger days. The Stoakes' two daughter, Marilyn and Susan, and several other family members joined the couple in celebrating at Countryview Care and Rehabilitation.