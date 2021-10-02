Everyone welcome to take part in Homecoming Week at Wayne State College

New renovations will provide visitors an opportunity to tour Wayne State College during homecoming week, Sept. 28 – Oct. 2.

Wayne State opened the newly renovated Benthack Hall this fall. Home to the College’s counseling, education, and family and consumer sciences programs, the new facility will make an immediate impact on the region’s shortage of mental health practitioners with a dynamic learning environment that encourages students’ passionate approach to mental health care with a state-of-the-art counseling training clinic for students to perfect their psychotherapeutic practices with clients.

To enhance the quality of educator preparation at Wayne State, and in honor of its proud tradition as a teachers college, the renovation includes two state-of-the-art education labs to complement the content labs across campus. One lab is devoted to the study and instruction of English/language arts, reading, writing, and literacy development. The other lab is devoted to the instruction and study of the sciences, mathematics, and technology in education.

Benthack also serves as the home for family and consumer sciences, fashion merchandising, foods and nutrition, and interior design programs. The foods lab houses six student kitchen stations and a teacher/guest demonstration area with audio and video presentation capability. The lab spaces for textiles, apparel, and interior design share a collaboration, technology, and presentation area to cultivate interdisciplinary approaches to these professions.

Arts walk will entertain and inspire everyone on Sept. 29 and 30. Watch students celebrate the arts across campus through expressions of music, art, language and literature.

Friday events include:

Lunch for visitors will be available in the dining hall or Cat’s Corner in the Student Center.

The Fred G. Dale Planetarium will have a show begin at 1:30 p.m. in Carhart Science Building.

Everyone is welcome to join in the scholarship campaign launch party in the Willow Bowl at 2 p.m. This event is the public launch of the $30 million “Invest, Empower, Transform Scholarship Campaign.’’ Please attend and hear how scholarships truly impact students.

Join the audience for a renovation ceremony in the Peterson Fine Arts Building at 3 p.m.

The Legacy of A. Jewell Schock and a WSC Natural History Museum Reunion is an event with no admission charge in Connell Hall Room 131 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

A historic ribbon cutting and open house event will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Benthack Hall.

Wayne State College faculty will have work on display in Nordstrand Visual Arts Gallery in Conn Library. An opening reception will be hosted from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The planetarium will have another show available for viewing at 7 p.m. in the Carhart Science Building.

Saturday events include:

Saturday events begin with campus tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please visit the welcome table in the Student Center atrium to begin.

The parade will start in downtown Wayne at 9:30 a.m. and end in the Willow Bowl.

Band Day begins at 9:30 a.m. with a concert in the Willow Bowl following the parade at 10:30 a.m.

The Wildcat Tailgate Party begins at noon at the Bob Cunningham Field with a cost of $8 per person.

The Football Game begins at 1 p.m. WSC vs. Winona State University. Pre-game and halftime show will be performed by the WSC Marching Band. The Introduction of Hall of Fame Inductees will be at halftime (general admission: $10, K-12 $5).

Saturday Planetarium Shows will be at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. in the Carhart Science Building.