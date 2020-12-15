Farup swaps principal position for superintendent spot

Wakefield Community Schools secondary principal Matt Farup resigned as principal, effective June 30, before being named the new Trojan superintendent at Monday’s school board meeting.

Last week, the school board interviewed five candidates to potentially take interim superintendent Dr. Mike Moody’s position. Farup, the winning candidate, gained approval and was offered a contract for the 2021-2023 school years.

“I am extremely excited about the future and I look forward to working with the board of education to continue to grow and improve the educational opportunities for all of our students,” Farup said in his resignation letter.

