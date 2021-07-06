Home / Local News / Fireworks cause fire in truck bed

Fireworks cause fire in truck bed

Mon, 07/05/2021 - 5:13pm claraosten

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on Pine Heights at approximately 11:15 p.m. on July 4.

According to Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan, fireworks that were left in the bed of a pickup truck caught the bed liner on fire.

The fire quickly spread and the truck was considered a total loss.

Approximately 15 Wayne Volunteer firefighters responded to the call and remained on scene for approximately one hour.

Wayne Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.

Comment Here