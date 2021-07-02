First Baptist Church relocates to accommodate congregation

“My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness; I dare not trust the sweetest frame, but wholly lean on Jesus’ name…”

Christians have been celebrating that hope by gathering to worship at 400 Main Street in Wayne, Nebraska for a long time. The cornerstone of the monumental brick building indicates that it has been since 1909. However, church history shows that First Baptist Church’s beginnings were as early as 1881 at a different location.

History has a unique way of repeating itself.

The church congregation has made the very tough decision to piece out the building and relocate. This, of course, was not made overnight. It has actually been a long time coming.

Conversation began 30 years ago when buildings were required to become ADA compliant. The church board has been exploring options of how to become more accessible ever since. Three decades of research and problem solving led to this discovery: The ticket price that would accompany any sort of changes or upgrades would be too much of a burden for the congregation.

Leaders within the church have realized that attendance has been minimized widely because of accessibility limitations. They are hopeful that the location change will also mean being reunited with congregants who have stayed away due to the 17 stairs to get to the sanctuary in the 112 year-old building.

While the building has been a challenge, the church and its mission continue to press forward. All generations are represented in the attendance each week - the oldest is 92 and the youngest is less than a year old. The traditional style of music, the expositional teaching of the Bible, and the occasional time of food and fellowship are a great fit for all ages.

First Baptist Church held its final Sunday morning worship service at the Main Street location on June 27.

They will be relocating to the building at 1000 East 10th Street, which is just north and east of Sunnyview Park in Wayne. The first service is scheduled to be on Sunday morning, July 4 at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:15 a.m.

The church is not just a building. The church is the people and the people, 40 years into their second century of ministry, remain wholly committed and moving forward, firm in their foundation, Christ.

“....On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand.”