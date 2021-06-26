Home / Local News / First of two Wayne artists featured in the Sculpture Walk

First of two Wayne artists featured in the Sculpture Walk

Thu, 06/24/2021 - 1:44pm Morgan Cardenas

The fourth installment for this series is called "The Fire Within" and was created by Mike Fluent. The piece is made out of stainless steel and glass and can be found outside of City Hall.

Fluent is from Wayne and has participated in many different shows and exhibits across Nebraska and parts of the midwest. Fluent is a contemporary sculptor who found his passion for creating in the jungle of Vietnam. He began carving sculptures in the jungle and reading books on welding.

After returning stateside, Fluent continued to work in carved wood, metal forging, and welding. Fluent is currently featured in galleries across the nation with works ranging from figurative dancers taking leap to multi-media steel and glass installations. With passion and curiosity, Fluent continues to explore new concepts, designs, and materials.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here