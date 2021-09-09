KEL Physical Therapy welcomes new therapist

Gail McCorkindale PT, DPT, has joined the staff at KEL Physical Therapy and Wellness in Wayne.

Dr. McCorkindale, a physical therapist, is a graduate of Dana College and a 1990 graduate of the Physical Therapy Program at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine.

She started her career at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, furthered her work experience at Grandview Physical Therapy in Sioux City, Iowa and returned to northeast Nebraska in 1994 to take a position at Providence Medical Center.

She has always been passionate about education and completed her Doctor of Physical Therapy in 2005 at Creighton University. In 2013 her interest in postural imbalance and movement dysfunction led her to the treatment approach founded at the Postural Restoration Institute. She has been studying and assimilating this science into patient care since that time.

"KEL Physical Therapy and Wellness is excited to share that Dr. Gail McCorkindale has joined our practice. Gail’s skills will complement the quality physical therapy and wellness services that KEL-PT is currently providing to northeast Nebraska, said Karen Longe, Doctor of Physical Therapy at KEL.

Gail comes to KEL Physical Therapy & Wellness with a wide range of experience including the treatment of outpatients, inpatients in acute and skilled care, home health patients and long term care residents. She has been blessed to have been able to be involved in the treatment of outpatients with orthopedic and neuromuscular dysfunction since first becoming a physical therapist and through the years has developed special interests in treating acute and chronic pain and helping women who are dealing with urinary incontinence and pelvic pain such as pain experienced during sexual intercourse.

When she is not helping patients meet their goals Gail enjoys baking gluten free desserts, water gardening and spending time with family and friends.

"With Gail’s extensive professional experience, passion for learning, desire to help others and attention to detail, she is a rock star physical therapist that will add value to all who choose to seek help from her. Gail is providing physical therapy services in a 1:1 private office setting at our convenient downtown Wayne location," Dr. Longe said.

"When I learned Karen was expanding KEL Physical Therapy & Wellness, it didn’t take long to envision practicing there. KEL has a solid reputation in the community and Karen is so passionate about physical therapy and patient care. The clinic location on Pearl Street is handy for patients and I instantly felt comfortable and at home in her beautiful clinic. I’m looking forward to helping Karen grow her business and am excited about expanding my women’s health practice at KEL Physical Therapy & Wellness."

Contact KEL-PT directly to make an appointment with Gail. Physician referral is welcomed, however not required.

For more information, contact the office at (402) 999-4564 or visit www.kel-ptwell.com/contact.html