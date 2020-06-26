Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Schools on lock-down for short period
At 10:40 a.m. Friday morning, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School in Laurel was placed in locked-down due to an unidentified person in the building.
Students and staff were removed from the area and the individual was isolated with designated school personnel.
Law enforcement officers responded to the school and the individual was taken into police custody. As of 11:05 a.m., the lockdown was lifted.
"We are proud of the students, staff and law enforcement and how they responded to this situation. Everybody is safe and that is our biggest concern," said Randall Klooz, Superintendent of Schools.
The Laurel Police Department, Cedar County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the school.
A female subject, approximately 32 years of age, was taken into Emergency Protective Custody.
"None of the students or faculty were in danger during the incident and after the lock-down ended at 11:05 a.m., the school was able to resume a normal day," said Ron Lundahl, Laurel Chief of Police.