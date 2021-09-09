Home / Local News / Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

Thu, 09/09/2021 - 12:21pm claraosten

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department is alerting the public that the first pool of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) has been found within the health district of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties for the 2021 season. West Nile Virus is present in northeast Nebraska.

Prevent mosquito bites and the spread of West Nile Virus by taking the proper precautions below:

•Apply a mosquito repellent approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) whenever you go outdoors. This includes repellants with Deet, Picardin, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD), IR3535, and 2-undecanone. Follow directions when applying repellent on children. Do not use insect repellent on babies younger than two months. Oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol should NOT be used on children under three years of age.

•Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors to limit skin exposure;

•Remove standing water where mosquitoes breed: birdbaths, old tires, clogged roof gutters or wading pools.

•Vaccinate horses.

Mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn when the air is calm, but some will feed at any time of day.

Mild cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection may include a slight fever and/or headache. Severe cases include a rapid onset of a high fever, head and body aches, and usually occur 5 - 15 days after being bitten by a mosquito infected with WNV. Go to your doctor if you have these symptoms during mosquito season (June – September).

ATTENTION: Persons at highest risk for serious WNV illness are:

• Over 50 years old;

• On steroid medicines or chemotherapy.

Healthy children and adults are at lower risk but can still become ill.

For more information: www.nnphd.org under the “Our Services” tab or www.cdc.gov/westnile. Stop in at the NNPHD office, 215 North Pearl Street in Wayne for free DEET Insect Repellant wipes. 

For more information, call the NNPHD office at (402) 375-2200.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Fair is over, 4-H program continues
    September 6, 2021
    Fair season has drawn to a close and many people mistakenly believe that means the 4-H program is over for another year. 4-H provides youth with the opportunity to learn by doing; but that...
  • What are Life Skills?
    August 30, 2021
    Life skills are defined in the Targeting Life Skills Model as “Skills that help an individual to be successful in living a productive and satisfying life.”  In Nebraska 4-H we focus...
  • Smaller Plate, Lower Weight?
    August 23, 2021
    Most of us struggle to control our weight. Still, obesity continues to be a major public health concern for adults and children. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) notes that for...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here