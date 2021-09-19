Muscle Walk to be held in Wayne Sept. 26

Organizers are planning an event on Sunday, Sept. 26 to raise money and awareness for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Northeast Nebraska Muscle Walk, Run and Bike event will be start at 3 p.m. at the Wayne Fire Department on Tomar Drive and end at the 4th Jug with a post event celebration.

Check in begins at 2 p.m. at the fire hall.

It will include a 5K and one mile walk/run and six mile bike options and is open to all.

Among the spokespersons for the event is Zach Jorgensen of Wayne. Zach was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was five years old. He is now a 24-year old graphic designer, author, motivational speaker, vlogger and hip-hop artist. He has published three children's books. These are designed to help young children with disabilities be encouraged to overcome anything and not be afraid of those who are in wheelchairs.

Those wishing to participate can register at Our Savior Lutheran Church or online or at www.mda.donordrive.com/event/nebraskamuscleevent