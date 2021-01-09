Natural gas leak in Wakefield

On Jan 8 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a suspected natural gas leak at Countyline Lanes in downtown Wakefield.

Wayne, Allen and Emerson Fire Departments provided assistance. Providence Medical Center, local law enforcement and Black Hills Energy, along with Wakefield city utility employees were also dispatched to the scene.

During the incident, five patients were transported, via ambulance, to local hospitals. In addition, 11 patients were checked and released.

According to information provided by Wakefield Fire Chief Adam Ulrich, an investigation discovered that carbon monoxide was at fault. Ulrich also said that all of the patients that were transported have been treated and released.

The last of the Wakefield response units left the scene at 10:15 p.m.