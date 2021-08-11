Home / Local News / Neihardt Conference to be held at Wayne State College

Neihardt Conference to be held at Wayne State College

Tue, 08/10/2021 - 12:00pm Morgan Cardenas

Wayne State College will be the setting for the John G. Neihardt Conference, “Youth Remembered, 1881-1901,’’ Sept. 20 - 21. The conference title relates to Neihardt’s final book written in his 90s, “All is But a Beginning.’’

Events begin Monday, Sept. 20 with a session from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Gardner Hall Auditorium. Panelists for the session include Nancy Gillis, Joseph Weixelman and Meena Dalal. A reception follows in Gardner Hall Lobby.  The public is also welcome to examine an exhibit on John G. Neihardt completed from Conn Library Archives by Marcus Schlichter.  Marianne Reynolds, Director of the Neihardt Center in Bancroft, will offer a book sale to the public.

The event continues on Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.  at State Nebraska Bank and Trust, 122 Main Street in Wayne with a special chamber coffee open to the public. Dalal will give a presentation on the history of Wayne State College and the Ley Family’s involvement with the College.

Everyone is welcome to participate in a walking tour of historic downtown Wayne from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend a Native American Dance performance by the Many Moccasins Dance Troupe in Ley Theatre, 5 to 6 p.m.

Tim Anderson, Nancy Gillis, Joseph Weixelman and Meena Dalal will share insights during a panel discussion in Gardner Hall Auditorium from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The public will again have an opportunity to examine an exhibit by Conn Library Archivist Marcus Schlichter.  Reynolds will again offer an opportunity to purchase books. There will be reception after the panel discussion in Gardner Hall Lobby.

For more information, contact Joseph Weixelman at: joweixe1@wsc.edu.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • King and Queen Crowned - 8-10-1961
    Memory Lane - August 10, 1961
    August 10, 2021
    From the August 10, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: King and Queen crowned The King and Queen of the Wayne State summer music camp are pictured here after balloting by 120campers. ...
  • Homework tips: Develop good study habits
    August 9, 2021
    It is hard to believe the new school year is almost here with the joys of purchasing new school supplies.  Teachers, parents, and students are adjusting to the new school schedules after a busy...

  • Robert Longwell (center) with Librarian Bonnadell Fredrickson. Other winners in the summer reading club were Tom McDermott (left) who placed second; Susan Jo Berry, Randolph, who placed fourth, and Rose Ann Templemeyer (not pictured) who placed third. Aug. 3, 1961
    Memory Lane - August 3, 1961
    August 3, 2021
    From the August 3, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:Championship Reader Robert Longwell (center) with Librarian Bonnadell Fredrickson. Other winners in thesummer reading club were Tom McDermott...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here