New staff, health standards part of board agenda

The introduction of new staff and discussion on the district's health standards were among items on the agenda when the Wayne Community Schools met on Monday.

New faces in the district include:

Abby Wragge, school nurse; Kay Morris, High School English; Nick Curnyn, Junior High Math; Sarah Oltjenbruns, Elementary Librarian/Media; Christiana Koeppe, Elementary Music; Samantha Novak, Sixth Grade Teacher; Aaron Carlson, Elementary Physical Education.

Wayne Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan presented information to the board and the public on the district's health standards.

He said the standards are up for review this school year and any changes that would be made would not take effect until the 2022-2023 school year.

He noted that the district is able to follow a health curriculum specific to the district.

Scott Sievers spoke to the board and said that he had talked to a number of parents over the summer who had concerns about the information they had heard.

Dr. Lenihan encouraged anyone with questions or comments about the issue to contact the school for more information.

Also on the agenda during Monday's meeting was the second reading of the 2021-2022 Classified Staff Handbook. Updates to the document include the ability for classified staff to accrue sick leave. Dr. Lenihan said he felt this change would help staff feel more appreciated by the district.

An interlocal agreement with Wayne State College was approved.

It allows Wayne Community Schools the ability to use nearly all of Wayne State's facilities at a cost to the district of $20,000 for the coming school year.

This is a decrease of $10,000 from what the district had been paying. It also adds the ability to use the Wayne State College library by students at Wayne High School for various research projects.

An update was given on the restroom renovation project at the junior-senior high school.

A punch-list has been created on items still needing to be addressed, but overall, both Dr. Lenihan and Jordan Widner, head of maintenance, were pleased with the way the project turned out.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. to review end-of-year claims. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at the junior-senior high school.