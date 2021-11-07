Northeast Nebraska sophomores attend Career Day

The 2021 Northeast Nebraska Career Day was held Oct. 19.

Organized by Nebraska Extension and held on the Wayne State College Campus, this event is for high school sophomores and this year 40 northeast Nebraska high schools participated. A total of 1,050 students were able to attend three different career sessions and two different college and career readiness break-out sessions. There were 85 different presenters who were excited to share information about their career or college readiness topics.

Northeast Nebraska Career Day is in its 18th year. During this time AHEC (Area Health Educational Center) has also coordinated the medical track, which is able to accommodate 350 students. It is important for high school students to explore opportunities for the future and doing well in high school, participating in a variety of activities in school and the community, as well as experiencing college campuses allows students to think ahead to their future and career choices.

Kevin Halle, Director of Admissions at Wayne State College, Sue Ellen Pegg, College Relations Director for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss, Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resource at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were all able to share a prerecorded message with the students.