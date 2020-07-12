Pilot in training
Sun, 07/12/2020 - 12:00am Sarah Lentz
Ben Vrbicky sits behind the controls of a Mercy One Air Med helicopter. He was given a personal tour of the air ambulance by the pilot.
Ben Vrbicky sits behind the controls of a Mercy One Air Med helicopter. He was given a personal tour of the air ambulance by the pilot.
Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:
Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password
You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.
Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600