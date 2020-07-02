Pool opens for the season

After being restricted by Directed Health Measures (DHM) and then delayed due to water issues, the Wayne Swimming Pool opened for the 2020 season on July 1.

Swimmers are being asked to follow a number of procedures when entering the pool and while swimming.

The maximum capacity under DHM guidelines is 225 guests. That includes parents, grandparents or guests not swimming.

Pool staff will be recording everyone's address and phone number in case there are any COVID-19 cases at the pool. These people will then be contacted.

No flotation devices will be allowed in the pool and there are no concessions available.

Patrons are asked to follow the six-foot social distancing guidelines, both in and out of the pool.

Several sessions of swimming lessons are being planned for this summer. They include July 6-17; July 20-31 and Aug. 3-14.