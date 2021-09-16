Recycling event planned for Sept. 18

The Wayne Green Team invites all surrounding communities to its annual electronics recycling event Saturday, Sept. 18.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. (or earlier if the truck fills up) on eastbound Third Street between Lincoln and Pearl, next to the Wayne City Hall parking lot. Enter from Lincoln Street to unload your electronics and exit onto Pearl Street. This block of Third Street will be closed to traffic.

"Bring your old TVs, computers, laptops, telephones, cell phones, printers, cameras, cords, keyboards and accessories, routers, modems, docking stations, stereos, speakers, CD players and CDs, gaming stations, chargers, VCRs, VHS tapes, and more," said Sandy Brown, a member of the Wayne Green Team.

No large appliances or batteries will be accepted. The full list of acceptable items can be found at www.cityofwayne.org/594/Electronics.

The Wayne Green Team suggests a donation of $10 per carload or $50 per business load of reasonable size. Fees are $10 per tube TV and $5 per tube monitor (no charge for flatscreens of any kind). There is also a $15 fee per microwave.

Funding comes from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy with electronic recycling services by The Retrofit Companies. Volunteer support comes from the Wayne State College Men’s Basketball team and Women’s Soccer team.

This is the eighth electronics recycling event hosted by the Wayne Green Team. Since 2013, the community has recycled over 120,000 pounds of electronics, which means more than 60 tons of harmful materials have been kept out of the landfill.

"Thank you for recycling right by bringing your electronics to the Wayne Green Team’s annual event," Brown said.

For more details, visit www.cityofwayne.org/greenteam and stay connected with the Wayne Green Team on Facebook.