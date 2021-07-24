Roof issues, budget work session on council agenda

A short agenda was part of the Wayne City Council's meeting on Tuesday, and was followed by the first of two budget work sessions.

Council members were first introduced to two new employees with the Wayne Police Department.

Police Chief Marlen Chinn introduced Megan Mandeville and Devan Henschke as part of his department. Both are Wayne State graduates. Mandeville has already completed certification and is currently actively working with the department. Henschke needs to be certified and it is anticipated he will be able to begin his 16-week training in August.

Council members approved a request from Wayne State College to have a fireworks display as part of the Family Day Football game on Saturday, Sept. 18. The approval is contingent on approval from the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department in regard to whether or not it is too dry to have the display.

Approval was also given to two street closure requests.

Grace Lutheran Church asked for 10th Street to be closed from Main Street to Logan Street on Sunday, Aug. 15. The closure would last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and allow the church to hold church services and a picnic in the Willow Bowl.

Windom Street from Third to Fourth Street will be closed for a portion of the day during the District Baseball Tournament July 23 through July 28. The exact time of the closure will depend on when the tournament games are scheduled. The request was to close the street two hours before the first game each day until a half hour after the last game. The request was to ensure the safety of those attending the games.

Council member Jason Karsky presented an update from the Stool to Cool Committee in regard to options for the former lagoon area in the southeast portion of Wayne.

There were 88 respondents to a community survey. The majority of those responding indicated they would like to see the area become a community lake. Other suggestions for the area included a campground, ballfields (baseball and softball) and a splash pad.

Roof issues at the Community Activity Center were also discussed during Tuesday's meeting.

Wayne City Administrator Wes Blecke told the council that there has been intermittent leaking in the building for some time, but during recent rains, the situation was much worse. The exact area water was coming in to the building had not been determined.

This week, a representative of JR Roofing of Le Mars, Iowa examined the roof and made a determination of where he felt the water was getting into the building. Repairs were made in this area.

It is not yet known if the leak has been fixed; however, city staff will continue to monitor the situation.

Following the regular portion of the meeting, the council began work on the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.

Among the items discussed were projected revenues and revenue sources for the city; cost of living increases for city employees and health insurance; the police budget and possible purchases within the department; the fire department, including upgrades to the fire hall and setting aside money for a new city fire truck; the Parks Department and anticipated vehicle and equipment purchases for the department; the Recreation Department requests and anticipated costs for upkeep of baseball and softball fields, as well as the budget for the swimming pool.

In addition, information was shared on needed expenditures for the City Hall, including work on the steps to the main entrance to the building.

City Finance Director Beth Porter also discussed some of the possible uses for sales tax revenue and capitol projects in which the money can be used.

A second budget work session will take place following the council's next meeting.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers