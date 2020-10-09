Royalty crowned at Wayne High

Coronation of the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen took place Oct. 7 at Kern Track.

This year's King is Reid Korth, son of Wayne and Regina Korth. This year's Queen is Claire Lindsay, daughter of Daryl and Lisa Lindsay. Due to the unavailablity of last year's king and queen, crowning was done by their parents.

Serving as emcees for the event were Sydney Redden and Kaden Hopkins.

Other members of the court were Liam Spieker, Victor Kniesche, Christopher Woerdemann, Jacob Kneifl, Lauren Pick, Nikki Fertig, Emily Longe and Paige Milliken.