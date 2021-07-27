Home / Local News / Salvation Army spearheads Back-to-School project

Salvation Army spearheads Back-to-School project

Mon, 07/26/2021 - 12:00pm Morgan Cardenas

The new school year is not far away, and families will soon be shopping for new shoes and clothing to replace those outgrown over the summer as well as school supplies. 

These back-to-school expenses can be challenging for many families.  The Wayne Extension Unit of the Salvation Army is  again sponsoring the Back-to-School Project  offering families with students in grades K-8 a variety of  school supplies and a backpack free of charge. The project helps to meet the needs of  families and children by providing numerous, but not all needed school supplies.  

Pastor James Seal, Chair of the Wayne Salvation Army Unit, said, “Caring for those in need in our community is why the Wayne Extension Unit exists.”  

Salvation Army reinvests the funds raised from the Bell Ringing Campaign into the community through various projects such as the Back-to-School project. The Salvation Army Unit also receives support from the area United Way.

Parents are asked to register their children by emailing  sarmy.wayne@gmail.com or  calling  (402) 375-4946, Calvary Bible Church, by Aug. 6.  

Distribution of the supplies and backpacks will be Monday, Aug. 9 at Calvary Bible Church from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church’s lower level. The supplies will be given on a first come first serve basis. 

For more information or questions email  sarmy.wayne@gmail.com  or  phone (402) 375-4946.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Specialists in animal husbandry held a training day to the Wayne county 4-H club members and leaders
    Memory Lane - July 26, 1951
    July 26, 2021
    From the July 26, 1951 edition of The Wayne Herald: Instructs 4-H Group In Animal Husbandry Specialists in animal husbandry held a training day to the Wayne county 4-H clubmembers and...

  • Gather Wood for Free BBQ - 7-22-1971
    Memory Lane - July 22, 1971
    July 22, 2021
    From the July 22, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald:Gather Wood for Free BBQ Activity at the Wayne County Fairgrounds is picking up as the 1971 fair approaches.A large group of men spent part of...

  • Girl Scouts Learn New Way To Cook at Day Camp Meet
    Memory Lane - July 20, 1961
    July 20, 2021
    From the July 20, 1961 edition of The Wayne HeraldGirl Scouts Learn New Way To Cook at Day Camp MeetThe Wayne Girl Scouts participated in a five day session of day camp that was held atEast...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here