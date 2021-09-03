Home / Local News / School board meets to pay end of fiscal year bills

School board meets to pay end of fiscal year bills

Thu, 09/02/2021 - 1:55pm Morgan Cardenas

End-of-the-year financial claims, the upcoming year's budget and COVID-19 related funding were on the agenda when the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education met on Aug. 31.

The board traditionally holds a special meeting prior to the end of the fiscal year to approve the payment of any claims for that year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan discussed several of the items on the list to be paid. These included payment for the restroom renovation project that was completed this summer. He noted there are still some doors that have not arrived, but overall, the project went well.

A contract with Sparq Data Solutions was approved for the coming school year. It will replace the legal counsel that was provided by the Perry Law Firm. The contract will provide the district with more flexibility and result in a cost savings.

In regard to the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, Dr. Lenihan provided the board with information on the district's overall valuation, which saw a three percent increase. 

He highlighted several items in the budget, including an increase in the General Fund, a decrease in the Building Fund due to re-financing and the tax request for the coming year.

The budget information will be published prior to a public hearing at the board's September meeting.

Funds received by the district through an ESSER III Grant were discussed.

The grant information needs to be submitted by the district by Sept. 15. Funds are provided through COVID-19 relief money and must be used to enhance the learning of students.

Several of the items suggested for the funds include the After School Program, Summer School and upgrades to the elementary school's HVAC system.

The district has three years to use the funds.

An update was presented during the meeting on the district's Nebraska Association of School Board's (NASB) Strategic Planning process.

Surveys have been sent out to the administrators and board members. In September, a parent email will be sent out in regard to the plan and a list of members of the Overview Committtee will be developed.

The Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at the junior-senior high school.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • What are Life Skills?
    August 30, 2021
    Life skills are defined in the Targeting Life Skills Model as “Skills that help an individual to be successful in living a productive and satisfying life.”  In Nebraska 4-H we focus...
  • Smaller Plate, Lower Weight?
    August 23, 2021
    Most of us struggle to control our weight. Still, obesity continues to be a major public health concern for adults and children. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) notes that for...

  • Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling (center) and Jason Barelman of Career Services during an ice cream social in the Student Center, Aug. 15. (From 8-23-2001)
    Memory Lane - August 23, 2001
    August 23, 2021
    From the August 23, 2001 edition of The Wayne Herald: Getting ready for the year Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling(center) and Jason...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here