School board meets to pay end of fiscal year bills

End-of-the-year financial claims, the upcoming year's budget and COVID-19 related funding were on the agenda when the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education met on Aug. 31.

The board traditionally holds a special meeting prior to the end of the fiscal year to approve the payment of any claims for that year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan discussed several of the items on the list to be paid. These included payment for the restroom renovation project that was completed this summer. He noted there are still some doors that have not arrived, but overall, the project went well.

A contract with Sparq Data Solutions was approved for the coming school year. It will replace the legal counsel that was provided by the Perry Law Firm. The contract will provide the district with more flexibility and result in a cost savings.

In regard to the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, Dr. Lenihan provided the board with information on the district's overall valuation, which saw a three percent increase.

He highlighted several items in the budget, including an increase in the General Fund, a decrease in the Building Fund due to re-financing and the tax request for the coming year.

The budget information will be published prior to a public hearing at the board's September meeting.

Funds received by the district through an ESSER III Grant were discussed.

The grant information needs to be submitted by the district by Sept. 15. Funds are provided through COVID-19 relief money and must be used to enhance the learning of students.

Several of the items suggested for the funds include the After School Program, Summer School and upgrades to the elementary school's HVAC system.

The district has three years to use the funds.

An update was presented during the meeting on the district's Nebraska Association of School Board's (NASB) Strategic Planning process.

Surveys have been sent out to the administrators and board members. In September, a parent email will be sent out in regard to the plan and a list of members of the Overview Committtee will be developed.

The Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at the junior-senior high school.