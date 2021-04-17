Sheriff's office investigates Monday accident

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office released information on Friday concerning an accident that occurred east of Wayne on Monday, April 12

According to the release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two vehicle collision on Highway 35 near milepost 36. An eastbound semi-truck driven by Tyson Hostert was struck by a west bound vehicle driven by Pedro Lopez. The impact caused the semi-truck to enter the south ditch. Lopez’s vehicle entered the north ditch, caught fire, and was considered a total loss.

Lopez was transported to Providence Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Hostert and his passenger were not injured.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department, and Providence Medical Center.

The collision remains under investigation.