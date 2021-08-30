'Spread Kindness like Wildflowers' theme for annual cancer awareness event at Our Savior Lutheran Church

Organizers have announced the theme and dates for the sixth annual Pink Flamingo Night.

This year, those attending will be encouraged to "Spread Kindness Like Wildflowers" on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and meals will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. Vendors will be located upstairs in the church and will open for business at 5 p.m. They will include a variety of personal care items, clothing and housewares.

The event is designed to provide breast cancer awareness, education and support and serves as a fun evening out. In the past, over 300 people from throughout northeast Nebraska have attended the evening's activities.

Organizers have added a fundraising goal to the event to assist with the purchase of the MRI machine for Providence Medical Center.

Additional funds this year are being raised through a quilt raffle.

An 88 x 93 inch quilt was made by Vernae Luhr of Wakefield and is made of 1930s reproduction fabrics with a white background. The backing of the quilt coincides with the event - pink flamingo pink.

An inscription on the back states "In honor of my sister, Vonda, who fights like a girl! Round 2" 2020.

Her sister, Vonda Turner of Bennington had her first bout with cancer in 2012 and a second battle in 2019.

A note on the quilt states, " For all the research that is being conducted and the markers that are being identified to help fight breast cancer and all other types of cancer, I thank the efforts put forth by the Pink Flamingo committee in their support for raising awareness and joining us together as a community to raise funds for this cause."

Tickets for the quilt raffle are $5 each or five for $10 and can be purchased at Our Savior Lutheran Church, local banks and at Swans. The drawing will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 during Pink Flamingo Night. The winner need not be present to win.

Nicole Philips will be this year's featured speaker. She is a breast cancer survivor from Aberdeen, South Dakota who spreads the message of the healing power of kindness. Additional details on her career will be released at a later date.

Sponsors for the event include Providence Medical Center, Our Savior Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Churches in America (WELCA) and Pac-N-Save.

Supporting funds are being provided by Thrivent Financial.

The $10 tickets will go on sale Sept. 13 and will be available at all Wayne banks, Swans Apparel, IKT, Wayne Area Economic Development Office, Hair Envy, all in Wayne, Missa Sue's in Laurel and at the church office. Tickets need to be purchased by Friday, Oct. 1.

For more information, contact the church office at (402) 375-2899 or oslc@oslcwayne.org.