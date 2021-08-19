State Nebraska Bank & Trust to host grand opening of the SNBuilding

State Nebraska Bank & Trust invites the community to the official grand opening of the SNBuilding located at 1010 Main Street in Wayne, on Friday, Aug. 20.

Starting at 9 a.m., there will be an open house all day with food and fun giveaways while supplies last. The Chamber Coffee will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting.

SNB is also hosting a free throw contest all day in the building’s community gym called, “Come Take a Shot at Banking with Us.” Participants may shoot a basket from the free throw line and upon making it, are entered into a drawing for fun prizes. One new winner will be announced at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Each winner will receive an SNB Tumbler with a $5 gift certificate to The Table. The last winner drawn will also receive the grand prize of $100 in Chamber Bucks. Prizes must be picked up in person at State Nebraska Bank & Trust’s Campus Branch.

The SNBuilding is a 14,000-square-foot facility located across from Wayne State College. This state-of-the art building is home to the bank’s second location in Wayne, the Campus Branch, featuring a walk-in lobby, 24-hour ATM, and drive-thru lanes. The building has a basketball/pickleball court for community use. Since opening late last year, over 200 people have used the community gym for nearly 500 hours of play time.

The SNBuilding is also home to the bank’s partner, State National Insurance Company; BeckAg, a leader in consulting services for the agricultural industry; and Title Services of the Plains. The building is now 80% full, with only three individual office suites remaining for lease on the second floor.

“We wanted to give back to our community and make another long-term investment in Wayne by opening this facility,” said Matthew Ley, CEO of State Nebraska Bank & Trust. “We look forward to welcoming Wayne State College students to Wayne this fall, and seeing more community members use our gym.” Those interested in leasing individual office suites should contact Mr. Ley.

Ashley Rewinkel is Branch Manager and Personal Banker at the Campus Branch. Ms. Rewinkel is responsible for opening and administering loans, managing the day-to-day workflow of the Campus Branch, and overseeing use of the SNBuilding’s community gym. “We’ve had such great usage of our gym, from families playing pickleball and basketball to companies hosting conferences.”

Community members can sign up to use the gym at the Campus Branch. The space is also available to rent for parties and conferences. The Campus Branch is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Saturdays open only via the drive thru.

The SNBuilding was designed by Roy Ley with Hoke Ley, an architecture and interior design firm in Lawrence, Kansas. Roy is the brother of Matthew Ley and designer of the Main Branch at Second and Main Streets in Wayne. The bank used Otte Construction from Wayne as the general contractor, and made it a priority to hire local contractors as much as possible throughout construction to help support the local economy.

Founded in 1892, State Nebraska Bank & Trust is the only bank locally owned in Wayne, run by the same family for five generations. For more information, visit www.statenebank.com or call (402) 375-1130.