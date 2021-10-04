Home / Local News / Taste of Victory provides funds for Wayne school

Taste of Victory provides funds for Wayne school

Sun, 10/03/2021 - 10:00am Morgan Cardenas

Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan samples food at the Taste of Victory Tailgate.

The annual Taste of Victory Tailgate, held in conjunction with last week's Wayne High - Battle Creek football game raised $1,255 for the Wayne Schools Foundation.

The winning entry at this year's event was the smoked pork sliders, provided by  Corby Schweers and Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust. For his efforts, Schweers earned $50 Chamber Bucks

Over 150 people participated in this year's event, including a number of Battle Creek fans

The event was coordinated by Wayne Area Economic Development  and thanks were extended to the Wayne Community School Foundation volunteers and Wayne State College for tailgate set-up, and Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust for bottled water. 

Competing chefs and their sponsors were:

Tim Bartz from the Majestic Theatre; Lexi Curnyn from Kinship Pointe; Matt Ley and Jason Claussen from State Nebraska Bank & Trust; Emilie Osten from F&M Bank; Corby Schweers from Elkhorn Valley Bank;  Mark Hill  from KEL Physical Therapy and Steve Webber . 

