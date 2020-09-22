Traffic fatality reported in early hours Saturday

According to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3 a.m. on Sept. 19, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic collision on Highway 35, approximately one-half mile east of Wayne. It was determined two vehicles had been involved in a collision. Stephanie Garza, of Wakefield, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, and the passenger in Garza's vehicle, were transported to medical facilities for treatment of their injuries. Lack of seat belt usage and alcohol are considered contributing factors in the collision.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, Wayne Police Department, Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Providence Medical Center, and the Wakefield Fire Department.

The collision remains under investigation.