UNMC, Wayne State partner on early admission pathway to bachelor’s degree in nursing

The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Wayne State College have signed an affiliation agreement for an early admission pathway for Wayne State College students who wish to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at the UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division in Norfolk.

The intent of the Early Admission Pathway agreement is to make the path to a BSN seamless for students enrolled in the pre-nursing undergraduate program at Wayne State College (WSC). The UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division will provide guaranteed early admission for qualified students.

Wayne State College students complete the first two years of the BSN at WSC and then finish the BSN at UNMC’s Northern Division. The early admission pathway is open to all students in-state and out-of-state.

In addition to standard criteria, early admission requires WSC undergraduate students to have successfully completed required prerequisite courses, have a GPA of at least 3.3, and meet with a student services coordinator each semester. Other features of the BSN program will include joint advising, rigorous coursework and co-curricular activities with UNMC faculty while at Wayne State College.

"We are thrilled about this opportunity for students and to work with Wayne State College to help boost the BSN pipeline in Nebraska," said UNMC College of Nursing Dean Juliann Sebastian, PhD. “The program will strengthen opportunities for seamless progression from pre-nursing coursework to the baccalaureate degree."

Liane Connelly, PhD, assistant dean of the UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division said the college is excited to continue its partnership with Wayne State.“The Early Admission Pathway complements the accelerated BSN partnership and the traditional pre-nursing pathways between Wayne State and UNMC, which together have launched the successful health care careers of thousands of graduates,” she said.

“Our joint program with UNMC underscores the longstanding relationship between our two institutions and the trust that UNMC has in our preparation of students for health care careers,” said Wayne State College President Marysz Rames, PhD. “We know many of our students want to be a nurse but may not be sure of how to get there. Here is a clear and simple path to a career in nursing.”

Ron Loggins, PhD, dean of WSC’s School of Science, Health, and Criminal Justice, said admission to nursing programs has become highly competitive and students are looking for opportunities to connect to a future professional program.

“They are also looking for academic pathways that provide assurances that they will be prepared for nursing school,” Dr. Loggins said. “Our partnership with UNMC and flexible pathways allow both traditional and non-traditional students to prepare for a career in nursing. Nurses are a key participant in the patient care team and I’m proud to say that Wayne State College is helping students achieve their goal of becoming a nurse. This will guarantee a seat in a premier nursing program.”

Applications are being accepted ----now for the fall 2022 semester. Guaranteed spaces will be made available each academic year for this early admission pathway agreement.