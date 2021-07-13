Updated - Police report identity theft/fraud situation, counterfeit bills
Wayne Police Department alerted the WAED/Chamber office to a case of identity theft/fraud involving a fraudulent charge to a local resident's PayPal account.
The PayPal account was linked to the victim's debit card.
Wayne PD reminds everyone to check their accounts, and report any issues to them at 402-375-2626.
Wayne Police Department also alerted the WAED/Chamber office of a questionable $100 bill found on the street and when tested proved to be counterfeit.
"Just another reminder that businesses should review cash handling procedures with their front-line staff and be alert for fake bills," said Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn.