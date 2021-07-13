Home / Local News / Updated - Police report identity theft/fraud situation, counterfeit bills

Updated - Police report identity theft/fraud situation, counterfeit bills

Mon, 07/12/2021 - 12:13pm claraosten

Wayne Police Department alerted the WAED/Chamber office to a case of identity theft/fraud involving a fraudulent charge to a local resident's  PayPal account.  

The PayPal account was linked to the victim's debit card.  

Wayne PD reminds everyone to check their accounts, and report any issues to them at 402-375-2626.

Wayne Police Department also alerted the WAED/Chamber office of a questionable $100 bill found on the street and when tested proved to be counterfeit. 

"Just another reminder that businesses should review cash handling procedures with their front-line staff and be alert for fake bills," said Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Sparking interest in STEM through animals and literacy
    July 8, 2021
    What sparks your curiosity?  What sparks the curiosity of your children?  I would venture to guess that nature and animals might rank pretty high on the list of interests for...
  • Memory Lane - July 8, 1971
    July 8, 2021
    From the July 8, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald: Danes Study American Education It's something of a busman's holiday for 33 Danish educators spending two seeks atWayne State...
  • Memory Lane Photos - July 5 - July 9
    July 8, 2021
    Our new weekly feature, Memory Lane, debuts in the July 8 edition of The Wayne Herald and online here at mywaynenews.com. The photos above were originally printed in past editions from 1951,...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here