WAKEFEST celebration is set for Aug. 21 in Wakefield

Plans are underway to celebrate in Wakefield on Saturday, Aug. 21, with the annual WAKFEST celebration.

Formally known as Balloons N’ BBQ, the newly reimagined festival promises a day full of fun for the whole family. WAKEFEST is a joint venture between the Wakefield Community Club and Wakefield Youth Recreation. Funds raised go to support local events, business promotions, and youth recreation in the Wakefield Community.

WAKEFEST is slated to feature live music entertainer Billy McGuigan and his dynamic band, the Downliners, as well as local musician Tegan Nissen. Both are sure to please your ears and get your feet moving.

A BBQ competition featuring all-you-can-eat chicken wings and pork ribs will fill the air as visitors stroll the streets of downtown, which features a car show, street fair with food and craft vendors, the ever-popular corn hole tournament, a humanities speaker, as well as kid’s activities like laser tag, a video game truck, bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, and other street games.

The day will also include a parade, 5K run/walk in the morning and breakfast at the Wakefield Fire Hall.

Events begin at 8 a.m. in the morning and run throughout the day and into the evening with the BBQ Cook-Off and live music.

While most of the event is presented free of charge to the community, participants do have the option to upgrade their experience. Tickets for the BBQ, Live Music, and gated beer gardens are $20 if purchased in advance or $25 at the door. Some kids’ activities require an “activity bracelet” that gives the wearer unlimited access to the bounce houses, video game truck, and laser tag arena inside the Little Red Hen Theatre. Discounted student/child tickets and combo packages are available for purchase.

A full and detailed listing of WAKEFEST activities, and access to purchase tickets to paid portions of the event can be found at www.wakefieldcommunityclub.com