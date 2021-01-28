Wayne Chicken Show theme announced

The Wayne Chicken Show Committee has announced the theme for the next Wayne Chicken Show. The 2021 Wayne Chicken Show theme will be “Wayne America’s Chicken Vacation” and will focus on taking a “beak” and encouraging visitors to enjoy America’s favorite family fun festival. Get away from the routine and come roost in Wayne America.

The Chicken Show Committee is accepting t-shirt designs to express the 2021 theme. The deadline to submit designs will be Feb. 5.

The Wayne Chicken Show is held annually on the second weekend in July and the 2021 Wayne Chicken Show will be held July 9-11 in Wayne.

Founded by the Wayne Regional Arts Council, the Wayne Chicken Show was first held in 1981.

If anyone is interested in helping plan the 2021 Wayne Chicken Show, would like to be added to the contact list, or has questions about the event, please contact Abby Schademann at aschademann@wayneworks.orgor at (402) 375-2240. The Wayne Chicken Show Committee meets on the second Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Follow the Wayne Chicken Show on Facebook for the latest updates.

