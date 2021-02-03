Wayne City Council splits vote, renews mask mandate
Wayne’s City Council voted 5-3 to renew the mask mandate for the City of Wayne. The mask debate dominated the majority of the meeting with member of the medical community and members of the public speaking both for and against renewing the mandate. Council members Yasuko Taoka, Nick Muir, Jill Brodersen, Matt Eischeid and Jason Karsky all voted in favor of renewing the mandate. The renewed mandate will be revisited in April at the latest, but could be struck earlier. Council members Teri Buck, Dwaine Spieker and Chris Woehler voted against extending.