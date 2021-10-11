Wayne Community Chest works to serve community

The month of October has traditionally been the kick-off for the Wayne United Way campaign. This drive raises funds to support a number of local agencies.

During this past year, the Board of the Wayne United Way made the decision to move away from an affiliation with the national United Way organization. Instead, the organization is going back to its original charter as the Wayne Community Chest. This is the non-profit that the Wayne United Way has operated under for many years.

"Our work, and the funds raised, will continue to impact the same organizations in the community. The major change is that ALL funds raised will remain in the community to have the most impact. Wayne Community Chest will no longer be required to pay an affiliation fee and therefore, all money raised will remain in the community," said Board Chair Mike Varley.

The Wayne Community Chest has actually been a part of the community for five decades and will continue to operate in the same fashion going forward.

Local organizations that benefit from Wayne Community Chest funds include: Wayne Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne County Historical Society, Haven House, Salvation Army, Wayne Association of Congregations and Ministers, TeamMates, Wayne Junior High School WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) group, Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, Wayne Senior Center, Wayne Public Library, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Wayne Kids Club, Wayne Activity Center and Wayne County Family Coalition.

"A goal of $35,800 has been set for the 2021-2022 campaign and each of the dollars raised will go directly toward assisting the agencies that help make Wayne a vibrant community," Varley said.

In addition to Varley, Board members include: Angie Fredrickson, Brandon Mainquist Jim Frank, Lori Carollo, Peggy Triggs, Scot Saul, Justin Gapp, Michele Meisenbach, Julie Osnes, Bobby Young and Clara Osten.

Letters and pledge cards will be mailed to businesses and individuals in the near future.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so by sending a check to Wayne Community Chest, P.O. 65, Wayne, Neb., 68787.