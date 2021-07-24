Wayne County Fair is underway

Thursday (July 22) marked the first day of activities at this year’s Wayne County Fair.

In addition to a number of 4-H, FFA and Open Class Shows, the day featured the L4 Ultimate Bullriding Tour and Mutton Busting.

The fair continues through Sunday with Friday night’s annual Free Barbecue and the Lucas Oil PPL/Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull; Saturday’s concerts with Dylan Bloom, Larry Fleet and Josh Turner and Sunday’s traditional final event, the Demolition Derby.

More information on the fair activities can be found at www.thewaynecountyfair.com