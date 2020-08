The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Cobblestone Hotel in Wayne at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

A motor on a freezer caught on fire. However, employees at the hotel were able to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

The Wayne department did use trucks and equipment to help ventilate the building to get the smoke out of the facility.

Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan said no one was injured in the incident.