Wayne leaders encourage community to come together

The entire Wayne community has always shown an amazing response to crisis situations. In recent years, we have experienced two natural disasters and the community response to both was overwhelmingly positive. The ways our community responded in those situations were reflections of the values of hard work, perseverance, and care for each other that have always been trademarks of Wayne.

We are at a point in time where we need to come together as a community again. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the health, safety, and well-being of our community. To put it bluntly, COVID-19 case numbers are rising at an alarming rate in our area. Wayne County has experienced more than double the number of cases this past week relative to the week before. Last week (10.26.2020 to 11.01.2020), Wayne County’s positivity rate was 19.24 percent (the goal is less than 5 percent). Thirteen people from the health district have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since November 1.

Recently, the State of Nebraska began the “Avoid the Three C’s” campaign. The basis of this campaign is to: 1) Avoid Crowded places; 2) Avoid Close contact; and 3) Avoid Confined spaces. Along with “Avoiding the Three C’s”, we would like to remind everyone of some additional measures that can help mitigate the spread of the virus: a) Washing your hands often; b) Cleaning and sanitizing high touch areas in your homes and businesses; c) Physical distancing at least 6 feet and wearing a face mask when 6 feet of physical distancing is not possible; and d) Considering whether or not your activities or trips out of town are necessary.

As we approach the Holidays, we understand the importance of spending time with family and friends, shopping, parties, and travel. When you plan your events and activities, we strongly encourage you to keep the “Three C’s” in mind. Additionally, we strongly encourage everyone to wear a face mask when you are out in the community, as research has repeatedly shown the effectiveness of face masks to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

We want to do everything we can to minimize the spread of the virus, to minimize the impact on our health care system, and to keep our area businesses and institutions open. As a community, we can overcome this pandemic and minimize the impact on our schools, our businesses, our health care system, and our economy. If we all pitch in, and all practice the measures outlined above, we will once again look back on a crisis knowing that we worked together to keep Wayne, America as strong as ever!

Dr. Melissa Dobbins - Wayne Family Medicine

Jim Frank - CEO, Providence Medical Center

Cale Giese - Mayor of Wayne

Nicholas Kemnitz - Wayne County Emergency Management

Dr. Mark Lenihan - Superintendent, Wayne Community Schools

Dr. Marysz Rames - President, Wayne State College

Luke Virgil - Executive Director, Wayne Area Economic Development