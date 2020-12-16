Home / Local News / Wayne One Act team earns third at state competition

Wayne One Act team earns third at state competition

Tue, 12/15/2020 - 1:42pm claraosten

 The cast and crew of the Wayne High School One Act team took part in state competition on Dec. 11. in Norfolk.

The team placed third behind York (first) and Omaha Concordia (second).

Other teams competing were North Bend Central, Cozad and Gothenburg.

Wayne's play was entitled "10 Ways to Survive the End of the World" by Don Zolidis.

Wayne earned the right to compete in the state event by earning first place at the B-3 District contest on Dec. 4. 

Earning outstanding actor/actress awards were Liam Spieker, Christopher Woerdemann, Treyton Blecke, Dylan Anderson, Mason Ley,  Christopher Rutenbeck and Mackenzie McKenna.

 

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here