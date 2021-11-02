Wayne State to present 'Lysistrata'

The setting is ancient Greece. The Peloponnesian War has stretched on for more than 20 years. In this male-dominated society, women hold no power to negotiate peace. Until Lysistrata devises a plan.

Lysistrata is presented by the Wayne State College Theatre Program Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 11-14 in the Black Box Theatre. Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Black Box Theatre is located in the Lied Performing Arts Annex of the Peterson Fine Arts Building.

Tickets are $5 per person, with free admission for WSC students, faculty, and staff. Tickets are available at the door, with no reserved seats. Seating is limited.

The story follows Lysistrata, a strong, socially responsible woman determined to end the war between Athens and Sparta. She convenes a meeting of women from the war-torn land, urging them to refuse lovemaking until the men abandon their weapons. The women comply. Soon pandemonium breaks out. Will Lysistrata achieve what men could not and end the incessant war?

This bawdy, anti-war comedy by Greek playwright Aristophanes first took the stage in 411 BCE. Though one of about 40 plays, Lysistrata is often considered his greatest and most popular work. It was adapted by Sarah Ruden and is used with permission by Hackett Publishing. The play runs approximately 70 minutes without intermission and is intended for mature audiences only.

Lysistrata is directed by Mollie Young, adjunct professor of theatre. Brian Begley, assistant professor of communication arts, serves as technical director. Stage manager is Skyler Stefanski of Lincoln. Costumes are designed by Anna Kruger of Wayne. Sophie Pascoe of Whitby, New Zealand is the haka choreographer/instructor. Several cast members also created an original dance for the show’s end. This show is a part of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.

The cast includes Anna Mayes of Beemer, as Lysistrata; Reagan Hudson of Dickens, Avery Partida of Ord, Samantha Reimers of Saint Paul, Zachary Chromy and Katelynn Stodieck of Schuyler, Miranda Trowbridge of Murdock, Noel Huff of Yankton, South Dakota; Autumn Wessel of Gretna, Holli Hoctor, Keely Stolp, Angeleigh Willey, and Macy Koch of Norfolk, Jaci Torres and Daniel Oldenkamp of Wayne, Kaylee Moe of Homer, Shayla Bennett and Shayne Bennett of Palmer, Braden Kern of Ashland, Tyler Masek of Wahoo, Kirsten Fike and Alycia Gage of York, Amanda Stuhr of Bellwood, Owen Brodd of North Bend, Joshua Monson of Oakland, Sierra Gilmore of Sioux City, Iowa; Myah Gibney of Fremont, Ashly Gunderson of Ida Grove, Iowa; Mercedes Holmes of Minden, Ashley Lecher of Franklin, Heather-Lillie Tomka of Lyons, Felicity Suelter, Miranda Holcomb, and Griffen Presnell of Lincoln, Ethan Voss of South Sioux City, Haley Hanak of Shelby and Rebecca Adams of North Bend.

For more information, contact Mollie Young at moyoung1@wsc.edu.