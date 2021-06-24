Wayne Volunteer Fire Department has busy night

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department responded to three calls within a short time period overnight (June 23-24).

At approximately 11:30 p.m., a call came in for a fire on Fairgrounds Avenue. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shortly after that, firefighters responded to a fire call at an apartment building on East Fifth Street.

According to Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan, a lighting strike was responsible for flipping a switch, causing the smell of smoke.

As the firefighters were finishing at the scene, a call came in for a fire at Taco's & More, located on Dearborn Avenue.

A lighting strike on the side of the building caused a fire in the insulation and smoke on the inside building.

Taco's & More is closed today (Thursday) as crews work to make repairs and the building is cleared of smoke.