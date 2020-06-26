Welcome home today for national champion Wildcats

The community is invited to welcome home the three-time defending NSCRO 7-on-7 women's rugby national champion Wayne State Wildcats as they arrive in town this afternoon.

The team will arrive at the Wayne State campus about 2:20 p.m. today and a celebration will be held on the west side of the Kanter Student Center.

The team is coming home from a successful defense of its NSCRO 7-on-7 championship of the past two years, defeating Colorado College 20-0 in the championship game Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. It is the fifth national title in as many years for the Wayne State women's rugby program, including back-to-back titles in 15-on-15 rugby in 2012 and 2013 to go with its three straight 7-on-7 titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Jasmine Kovacs was named the tournament MVP and was joined by Sam Warneke on the all-tournament team.