Youth-Mentor Hunt is set for Oct. 17

Logan Creek Chapter of Pheasants Forever’s 21st Annual Youth Mentor Hunt will be held Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Izaak Walton Lake northwest of Wayne.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:00 until around 12:15.

Pre-registration is required for youth ages 11-15 who have successfully completed a Nebraska Game and Parks Hunter Safety Course.

"We encourage all youth who meet the requirements to register to participate even if they have participated in the past. We especially encourage those who have not had an opportunity to participate in previous hunts to sign up for this year’s hunt. This year’s hunt will be limited 16 youth," said Tim Reinhardt, one of the organizers of the event.

The day’s activities will get started at 12:15 p.m. and should be wrapped up by 5 p.m. with numerous activities during the afternoon, including the opportunity to participate in a live hunt.

Darin Greunke with the Sharpshooters 4-H club will also be on hand to give the youth a chance at some long range air rifle shooting.

Each youth taking part in the event will receive a hunting vest which is provided by Nebraska Game and Parks and Pheasants Forever, a blaze orange hat, and will be entered in a drawing to win a shotgun which will be given away at the chapter’s banquet next March. This year, thanks to Nebraska Game and Parks, the Logan Creek chapter of Pheasants Forever will also be giving away one lifetime hunting permit on the day of the hunt.

"Pheasants Forever mentored pheasant hunts are the ideal way to introduce kids and teens to hunting, as experienced volunteer hunters from Pheasants Forever coach youth on the importance of firearm safety, wildlife habitat and hunting technique," Reinhardt said.

"Along with the need for youth to participate, there is also a need for adult volunteers to serve as mentors for the youth. This is a great opportunity for the kids and adults to learn some things and have some fun in the great outdoors. These kids are the next generation of sportsmen and we would like to teach them the importance of firearm safety and also the importance of wildlife habitat," Reinhardt added.

For more information or to sign up or to volunteer to help with the hunt, contact Tim Reinhardt at (402) 518-0597. Information can also be found on the chapter’s Facebook page— Logan Creek Pheasants Forever Chapter #303.