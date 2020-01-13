$25,000 Challenge Grant Announced for Cardinal Kids Learning Center

The Randolph Area Foundation is thrilled to announce a $25,000 community challenge grant has been made available to the Cardinal Kids Learning Center.

Challenge grants are donations made by a grant-making organization to a nonprofit organization once that institution has raised a certain amount of funds as described by the challenge. This grant will match dollar for dollar every financial gift made to the Cardinal Kids Learning Center through the year 2020 up to $25,000, effectively doubling the power of each donation.

Nonprofit organizations like Cardinal Kids Learning Center, and our churches, food pantry, library, golf course and swimming pool are all vital organizations to our community, and they all rely on financial assistance through donations and/or support from the city/government. Cardinal Kids Learning Center continues to seek funds through fundraising, grants and food donations in order to keep rates at a reasonable cost while providing the highest quality educational experience and care to Randolph’s future.

"This match grant allows us at the center to continue to provide developmentally appropriate toys and activities for the children, to continue to employ qualified staff and to help with daily operations of the center, center director, Melissa Campbell said.

Cardinal Kids Learning Center is a one-of-a-kind, DHHS licensed center and employs 15 area people including several with degrees in early childhood development and provides continuing training for all staff members to meet and exceed all standards for the care and education for young children. They provide developmentally appropriate activities that align with the Nebraska Early Learning Guidelines for all children and assess the children using the Teaching Strategies GOLD. The center is Step 1 on “Step up to Quality” right now and currently working on step 2.

Donations can be sent or dropped off at the learning center at:

Cardinal Kids Learning Center

309 N Bridge St,

Randolph, NE 68771

Or online at through their secure PayPal link: cardinalkidslearningcenter.com/donate

About Randolph Area Foundation

Dedicated to Randolph prospering by helping with community needs, the Randolph Area Foundation views the learning center as a cornerstone of our town’s current stability and future growth.