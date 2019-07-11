Ace Hardware meeting gives public a voice in new store

Wayne’s Fire Hall was packed for a townhall-style meeting about the Ace Hardware store set to move in to the old Shopko building at 615 Dearborn Street in Wayne.

Wayne’s Ace investors, Stephen LeGrand, Chris and BJ Woehler, Wes Blecke, Wayne city administrator and Mike McManigal, introduced themselves. After introductions, moderator Stephanie Liska asked tables to work together to answer several questions: what does a good customer service experience look like versus a bad one, what specific products would be necessary and what products would be nice to have locally and finally, how an Ace store should best be involved in the community.

After the small-group work was over, the floor was open for the public to ask investors questions about what an Ace Hardware in Wayne would look like.

The investors also encouraged continuing dialogue between themselves and future shoppers by either getting in touch with them individually or speaking to the Wayne Area Economic Development office at (402) 375-2240.

