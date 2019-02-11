Ace Hardware Public Meeting scheduled for Nov. 6

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, local investors and representatives from Ace Hardware will hold a community meeting at the Fire Hall located at 510 Tomar Drive in Wayne. The group is taking the time to hear from the citizens of Wayne about what products and services they'll be looking for.

"We feel there's a misconception that Ace only does hardware. We want to hear what the community actually needs so the investors can bring that to the community," Wayne Area Economic Development director Luke Virgil said.

Virgil and WAED are helping the local investors to facilitate small group discussion about community needs. He decided to get involved because he liked what he was seeing from the investors.

"Our local Ace investors asked WAED to help with the event because they want to listen to the community.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. For questions contact Virgil at (402) 375-2240.